RVNL Stock Falls Marginally Despite 18% Profit Growth

RVNL shares slipped slightly in early trade on Thursday as investors digested the company's June quarter results. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. reported a strong jump in profit and a better operating performance in the first quarter of FY27.

The stock fell to Rs 229.47 apiece despite the strong growth in revenue and profit.

Investors will now watch whether the improvement in EBITDA and margins can hold in the coming quarters, along with revenue growth and RVNL's recent underperformance against the Nifty PSE index.

ALSO READ: RVNL Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 18% YoY To Rs 159 Crore; EBITDA More Than Triples

Profit, Revenue Post Healthy Growth

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.8% year-on-year to Rs 159 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,321 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,909 crore a year ago.

The company's Ebitda rose sharply to Rs 184 crore from Rs 55.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. This lifted the Ebitda margin to 4.3% from 1.4% during the same period.

Other income fell to Rs 141 crore from Rs 228 crore, while tax expense increased to Rs 64 crore from Rs 39 crore.

Stock Price Movement

During the past month, the stock declined more than 36.6%, while the benchmark index Nifty PSE only dropped marginally by 0.78%.

The company commanded a market cap of Rs 47,940.8 crore as at the end of the previous trading session. The stock traded within the range of Rs 220.16 and Rs 400.7 apiece during the past 52 weeks.

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