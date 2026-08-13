TD Power Systems Gets Double Boost After Strong Q1; Anand Rathi Upgrades Rating, Target Price

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Anand Rathi Report

TD Power Systems Ltd. received a double boost from Anand Rathi after reporting a stronger-than-expected June-quarter performance, with the brokerage upgrading the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and raising its target price to Rs 1,751 from Rs 1,324. The revised target implies an upside potential of about 18.5% from the current market price of Rs 1,478.

The brokerage said the company's Q1 FY27 performance reinforced its confidence that the global power equipment upcycle is translating into tangible earnings growth rather than being a distant opportunity.

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Strong execution, improving export traction, a healthy order book and better earnings visibility were key drivers behind the rating upgrade.

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Anand Rathi Td Power Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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