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TD Power Systems Gets Double Boost After Strong Q1; Anand Rathi Upgrades Rating, Target Price

The brokerage raises its revenue estimates for FY27/28E, led by stronger execution, higher order book visibility, improving export mix, margin normalisation and upgraded guidance.

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TD Power Systems Gets Double Boost After Strong Q1; Anand Rathi Upgrades Rating, Target Price
TD Power delivered strong performance in Q1 with consolidated revenue rising by 71% YoY to Rs 640 crore vs estimate, led by execution of 320 generators.
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TD Power Systems Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

TD Power Systems Ltd. received a double boost from Anand Rathi after reporting a stronger-than-expected June-quarter performance, with the brokerage upgrading the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and raising its target price to Rs 1,751 from Rs 1,324. The revised target implies an upside potential of about 18.5% from the current market price of Rs 1,478.

The brokerage said the company's Q1 FY27 performance reinforced its confidence that the global power equipment upcycle is translating into tangible earnings growth rather than being a distant opportunity.

ALSO READ: EIH Q1 Margins Under Pressure, But Nirmal Bang Stays Bullish — Here's Why

Strong execution, improving export traction, a healthy order book and better earnings visibility were key drivers behind the rating upgrade.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Td Power Q1.pdf
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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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