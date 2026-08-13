Tata Trusts Begin Process To Find N Chandrasekaran's Successor At Tata Sons

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has initiated the process to find a successor to N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons after he decided not to seek reappointment when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

In a statement, Tata Trusts said its nominee directors received an email from Chandrasekaran on August 12, conveying his decision to not offer himself for reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust said it respects Chandrasekaran's decision and placed on record its appreciation for his contribution and stewardship of Tata Sons and the Tata Group over the past decade.

The Trust said its trustees have passed a resolution to initiate the setting up of a Selection Committee "as soon as possible", in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons.

The committee will recommend a candidate for appointment as the new chairman of the board of directors.

The Trust added that it will extend its full support to Tata Sons to ensure a smooth, timely and orderly leadership transition, while remaining aligned with the values and long-term interests of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

On Wednesday, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran stepped down from his position ahead of the Tata Group holding company's AGM scheduled for August 18, 2026. Chandrasekaran's current tenure is set to end in February 2027, and he will not seek re-appointment for another term.

In July 2025, Tata Sons had set two conditions for extending Chandrasekaran's tenure — the holding company would have to continue to remain unlisted, while a resolution would need to be reached on the SP Group's stake in Tata Sons to unlock liquidity.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, with 66% of its equity held by Tata Trusts. The conglomerate controls more than 30 companies, including Air India, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

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