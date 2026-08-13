Shalimar Paints Approves Hella Infra Market Stake Swap; Eyes Future Unification Of Entities

Shalimar Paints has approved an investment in the equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Hella Infra Market Limited through a share-swap arrangement, with the swap ratio to be determined based on valuation reports of both companies.

Following the transaction, Hella Infra Market may become an unlisted material subsidiary of Shalimar Paints.

ALSO READ: Track All Stock Market Live Updates Here

The board also evaluated a strategic option to maximise synergies between Shalimar Paints and Hella Infra Market, including the possibility of unifying the two entities at an appropriate stage, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals.

Shalimar Paints Q1

Shalimar Paints reported a decline in revenue from operations to Rs 137.72 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 154.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's net loss widened to Rs 21.26 crore in Q1FY27, from a net loss of Rs 16.77 crore in Q1FY26.

Shalimar Paints Share Price Today

Shalimar Paints shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, with the stock hitting a 5% upper circuit at Rs 87.68 per share.

At 12:47 pm, Shalimar Paints shares were locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 87.68, while the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 77,963.99 levels.

ALSO READ: Loss-Making IPOs: 18 Of 19 Stocks Still Above Issue Price — Who's Breaking The Jinx?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.