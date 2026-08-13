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Indraprastha Gas Q1 Result: Profit Falls 33% QoQ To Rs 186 Crore; Revenue Rises 10%

Revenue from operations, or topline, however, rose 10.1% sequentially to Rs 4,583 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 4,163 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Indraprastha Gas Q1 Result: Profit Falls 33% QoQ To Rs 186 Crore; Revenue Rises 10%
Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
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  • Indraprastha Gas Q1FY27 net profit declined 32.9% QoQ to Rs 186 crore
  • Revenue rose 10.1% QoQ to Rs 4,583 crore in Q1FY27
  • EBITDA fell 30.3% QoQ to Rs 295 crore in Q1FY27
What factors led to the increase in revenue?

Indraprastha Gas reported a mixed bag of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's standalone net profit declined 32.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 186 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 277 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY26).

Revenue from operations, or topline, however, rose 10.1% sequentially to Rs 4,583 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 4,163 crore in the preceding quarter.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 30.3% QoQ to Rs 295 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 423 crore in Q1FY26.

Subsequently, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 6.4% in Q1, compared with 10.2% in the previous quarter.

On the bourses, Indraprastha Gas shares were trading 1% lower at Rs 152.90 per share at around 2:10 pm. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 77,918.06 levels.


 

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