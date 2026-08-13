Dividend Alert: Page Industries Declares Rs 200/Share Payout Even As Q1 Profit Slips; Check Record Date

Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd. on Thursday announced their Q1FY27 earnings results. The licensee of Jockey and Speedo in India, reported a 3.5% year-on-year decline in net profit for the first quarter, while revenue posted healthy growth amid continued demand momentum.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 193 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 200 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 7.8% YoY to Rs 1,420 crore, up from Rs 1,317 crore a year earlier.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 2.1% to Rs 289 crore from Rs 295 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin contracted to 20.3% from 22.4%, reflecting pressure on profitability despite higher sales.

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Page Industries Q1 Earnings

Net Profit down 3.5% At Rs 193 crore Vs Rs 200 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.8% At Rs 1,420 Cr Vs Rs 1,317 crore YoY

Ebitda down 2.1% At Rs 289 Cr Vs Rs 295 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 20.3% Vs 22.4% YoY

Page Industries Dividend And Record Date

The Board of Directors of the Company on Thursday declared the first Interim Dividend 2026-27 of Rs.200 per equity share.

Page Industries has fixed August 19, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The company said the interim dividend will be paid on or before September 11, 2026.

Check Q1 Results Live Here

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