Mumbai Drug Bust: 15,000+ Codeine Bottles, 1 Kg Charas Seized; Two Held

Two people have been arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) uncovered an interstate drug-trafficking operation moving prescription opioids and cannabis into Mumbai.

The first arrest came on Aug. 8, when NCB officials intercepted 1,080 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, amounting to 108 kg, and detained a man identified as N Shaikh in Mumbai, NDTV reported.

The syrup was reportedly being smuggled in on a passenger bus travelling from Gujarat, with Mumbai, Bhiwandi and surrounding areas marked as distribution points, officials told the outlet

Questioning Shaikh led investigators to a supplier based in Gujarat.

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A follow-up surveillance operation tracked the distributor to a storage unit in Vadodara, where officers recovered nearly 14,000 additional CBCS bottles alongside over 12,000 Tramadol tablets.

Officials said the seized stock showed signs of tampering — batch numbers had been altered, apparently to mask how the medicines were being diverted from legitimate supply chains, and forged invoices linked to the operation were also recovered.

The NCB said Shaikh, who operated largely out of Bhiwandi in Thane district, has a prior arrest under the NDPS Act by Maharashtra Police. His Gujarat-based counterpart is also wanted in separate narcotics cases.

A day later, on Wednesday, a separate raid at a residence in Ghatkopar turned up 1.060 kg of charas, hidden among ordinary household items, leading to the arrest of a woman identified as A J Shaikh.

Officials said the drugs were meant for sale within Mumbai and nearby localities.

The NCB said questioning revealed that the accused and her network were allegedly timing the sale to coincide with a seasonal shortage of charas ahead of the festive period, aiming to push prices higher. Several more associates have since been identified, and the agency said efforts are underway to track them down.

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While Tramadol and codeine-based syrups do serve legitimate medical purposes, officials warned their misuse can lead to dependency and severe health complications.

Charas, derived from cannabis and containing THC, was also flagged for its potential to impair memory and cognitive function with sustained use.

Both cases remain under investigation, with the NCB describing the twin operations as part of a broader crackdown on organised narcotics networks and repeat offenders.

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