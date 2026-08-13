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Metro To Twin Tunnels: Four Major Mumbai Projects CM Fadnavis Will Inaugurate Today — Check Details

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate key Mumbai infrastructure projects including the SantacruzChembur Link Road Phase 2 and Chembur Metro Station via video conferencing.

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Metro To Twin Tunnels: Four Major Mumbai Projects CM Fadnavis Will Inaugurate Today — Check Details
Photo: MMRDA/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate a series of key infrastructure projects in Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region on Thursday, August 13, through video conferencing.  The inauguration programme is scheduled to begin at 1 pm and will cover road, metro and tunnel projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Among the projects to be inaugurated is Phase 2 of the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road. Fadnavis will also inaugurate the Chembur Metro Station under Phase 1A of Metro Line 2B.

The programme will also mark the launch of 'Arjuna', a tunnel boring machine for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Road Project. The launch will form part of the day's infrastructure programme being conducted through video conferencing.

Another event scheduled during the programme is the formal renaming of the BKC Connector as the 'Barrister Babasaheb Anantrao Bhosale Flyover'.

ALSO READ: Thane Real Estate Boom: Residents Complain Of Traffic, Congestion And Shrinking Roads Amid Infra Push

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also chairman of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, will attend the programme. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar will also be present.

The day's programme brings together four separate infrastructure-related events, including the opening of a road link and metro station, the launch of a tunnel boring machine and the renaming of the BKC Connector.

ALSO READ: Good News For Mumbaikars: AC Local Plan Gets A Boost As Railways Revamp Procurement Plan - Details Inside

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