Thane Real Estate Boom: Residents Complain Of Traffic, Congestion And Shrinking Roads Amid Infra Push

Thane's transformation from a quiet, lake-dotted suburb into one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's busiest construction zones has left the city caught between two competing realities: a Rs 55,000 crore push to fix its ageing infrastructure, and mounting frustration from residents who say the fix itself has become the problem.

From Gaothans To High-Rises

For decades, the city's urban footprint was clearly defined, with municipal limits largely ending near the Eastern Express Highway and the Ghodbunder stretch, home to native community clusters and semi-rural pockets, according to The Times of India.

That balance shifted sharply after the Ghodbunder Road upgrade in the early 2000s under then municipal commissioner T Chandrashekhar, coinciding with a state policy opening up industrial land for residential development.

Former deputy mayor Naresh Manera told the paper that clusters of gaothans were quickly overtaken by high-rises as developers moved in, while activist Dr Mahesh Bedekar said sightlines that once offered long views had narrowed to a few metres because of the intensity of construction.

Growth Without Matching Infrastructure

Real estate professionals attribute the boom to Thane's connectivity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi, which drew buyers priced out of the city. But residents and experts argue infrastructure failed to keep pace.

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BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar told TOI that civic upgrades had not matched what he described as a nearly five-fold rise in population, citing affluent, high-tax-paying areas in Ghodbunder where residents still spend lakhs on tanker water.

A Rs 55,000-Crore Push, And New Complaints

In response, the state government and Thane Municipal Corporation reportedly have pushed through metro corridors, flyovers, elevated roads and coastal road links worth a combined Rs 55,000 crore.

Yet residents and opposition leaders say the scale and simultaneity of these works has created fresh stress, with NCP-SP Thane president Manoj Pradhan calling it ironic that infrastructure meant to ease congestion was intensifying it during construction.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, credited with driving many of the projects, has defended them as necessary for future demand.

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Scrutiny From Judiciary, Planners

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Oka has questioned why residents were excluded from consultation on large infrastructure works, while urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan said Thane needed an integrated long-term mobility strategy rather than relying on road-widening alone.

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