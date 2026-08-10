NTA To Release Provisional Answer Keys For UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG) This Week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations on its official website this week, the agency announced on Monday.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects.

In a public notice shared on X, the NTA said candidates would be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within a notified window once released.

"Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication," the notice said, adding that candidates should "regularly check the official website and rely only on official communications from NTA."

The notice, signed by the Director (Exams), NTA, covers three separate examinations: the UGC-NET June 2026 cycle, which determines eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and Junior Research Fellowships across Indian universities; the CSIR-NET, conducted for eligibility to research fellowships and lectureship in science subjects; and the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 exams, which govern admissions to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agricultural sciences.

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The answer-key challenge process typically allows candidates to formally contest specific responses within a fixed window, after which the NTA reviews objections before finalising and publishing the final answer key, which forms the basis for result computation.

The agency has not yet specified an exact date for publication or the exact duration of the challenge window, saying only that both will be notified "at the time of publication."

Taking the delay into consideration, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on July 30 demanded the immediate release of the provisional answer keys, a clear objection schedule and greater transparency in the NTA's examination process, as per Hindustan Times.

Candidates awaiting the keys have been advised to monitor the NTA's official website and verified handles for updates, with the agency cautioning against relying on unofficial sources for information regarding the release schedule or challenge process.

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