UGC NET 2026: Advocate Calls For Inquiry After Alleged Question Repetition In English Paper

Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed an official complaint with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), alleging a serious breach of exam integrity in the UGC NET 2026 English paper. He has urged the authorities to launch an urgent, unbiased inquiry after candidates and experts reported that 67 out of the 150 questions appeared to be the same as those used in the UGC NET English exam in 2024, with even the sequence of answer options reportedly unchanged.

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The post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Today, I have formally lodged a complaint with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking an immediate and independent inquiry into the reported repetition of questions in the UGC-NET 2026 English examination.”

“As reported, 67 out of 150 questions were allegedly identical to those asked in the 2024 UGC-NET English paper, with even the sequence of answer options reportedly remaining the same. If these allegations are found to be true, they raise serious concerns about the fairness, transparency, and credibility of one of India's most important competitive examinations.”

The UGC NET assesses eligibility for the role of assistant professor, awards for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admissions into PhD programs. The advocate argued that the redundancy of such a substantial number of questions.

“Repetition of such a large number of questions from a recent examination defeats the very purpose of conducting a competitive examination and gives an unfair advantage to candidates who had prepared extensively from previous years' question papers through coaching institutes or other sources.”

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The complaint which Jindal posted on social media further affirmed that "the reported lapse indicates a complete failure of the mechanism adopted by the NTA for selection of paper setters, moderation of question papers and quality control before the examination. Such negligence seriously undermines public confidence in the examination system and adversely affects the interests of genuine and meritorious candidates."

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