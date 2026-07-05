Meta Says It Has Zero-Tolerance Policy Against CSAM, Uses AI To Detect Violations

Meta stated that it has a zero tolerance policy for soliciting or sharing CSAM, including in advertisements, via a statement from its spokesperson to NDTV Profit on Sunday. The company claimed that it uses advanced AI to proactively detect violating content and individuals.

"We're in a constant battle with criminals who hide among our 3.5 billion users and try to evade our detection," the company stated.

This development comes after the centre issued a formal notice to Meta directing it to immediately disable all Instagram advertisements and content that allegedly promoted or facilitated access to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material.

The parent company of Instagram said that expert teams are constantly working to improve defenses, develop new technology root out predators and block links to violating websites.

"We share intelligence with other companies so they can take action too," the spokesperson said.

The notice to Meta was initiated by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). MeitY officials had told NDTV Profit that they have ordered Instagram to disable all content facilitating access to child sexual abuse material.

ALSO READ: Meta Ordered To Disable Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Content: Sources

The Government issued a stern notice to Meta on child sexual abuse material in paid ads on Instagram and it sought a detailed explanation within seven days. Failure to furnish information may invite legal action under the IT Act and POCSO.

The Government further mandated immediate corrective measures against any 'algorithmic amplification' of child sexual abuse material. The ministry also demanded explanations as to how such advertisements were approved and displayed on Instagram.

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