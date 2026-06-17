UGC NET 2026 June Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) on June 17 on the official site, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website or through a direct link provided in this article below.

The UGC NET exam is set to be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. As per the latest notice published by NTA, the admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on 22 June 2026, 23 June 2026, 24 June 2026, 25 June 2026, 29 June 2026 & 30 June 2026 have been released today.

This examination is aimed at candidates aspiring for positions as assistant professors, junior research fellowships (JRF), and enrolments in PhD programmes. Prior to distributing the admit card, NTA has already published the city information slip for candidates who have registered. This slip provides candidates with details about the city where their examination centre has been designated.

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card: Direct link

The direct link to access the admit card for the for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is made available here -> Direct Link

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Navigate to the official UGC NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link with the text 'Release of Admit Card for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination' found on the main page.

Step 3: Input your application number along with your birth date or password.

Step 4: Submit your information and log in.

Step 5: Download the admit card that appears on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all details.

Step 7: Print the card and store it securely for the exam day.

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UGC NET 2026 Admit Card: Exam Day Instructions

NTA has mandated that candidates bring a printed version of their admit card along with a legitimate photo identification to the exam centre.

Those who do not present these documents may be barred from participating in the exam. Participants are also urged to arrive at the location significantly ahead of the scheduled reporting time to ensure a seamless security and verification process.

Applicants are encouraged to meticulously review all information after obtaining the document. Any discrepancies should be reported promptly to the relevant authorities.

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