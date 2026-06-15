MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Check Date, Direct Link And Steps To Download on msbte.org

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is set to announce the summer diploma exam results for 2026 soon. While the board has yet to confirm the result release date officially, historical patterns indicate that the results are expected to be announced by the third week of June.

Once the results are available, students can access their scores via the official site, msbte.ac.in, by entering either their enrolment number or seat number.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result: Historical Trends

MSBTE usually declares the Summer Diploma results in June every year, after completing the evaluation process. The board's past trend shows that results have consistently been released in the second half of the month, with the result date falling on June 29 in both 2023 and 2024 and slightly earlier, on June 20, in 2025. This pattern of June result announcements is often used by students to estimate when the current year's Summer Diploma results are likely to be published.

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MSBTE Summer Diploma Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MSBTE Summer Diploma result will be made available here -> Direct Link

MSBTE Result Summer 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at msbte.org or msbte.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Summer 2026 Diploma Results' option displayed on the main page.

Step 3: Enter your enrolment ID or seat ID in the designated field.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the score sheet and print it out for future use.

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MSBTE Diploma Exam 2026

The MSBTE Summer 2026 exams took place from April 23 to May 16, 2026. Practical tests were conducted earlier, from April 8 to April 18, 2026. Students from engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other diploma courses participated in the examinations throughout Maharashtra.

Students who have successfully finished their diploma programme and want to continue their education must take part in the Centralised Admission Procedure (CAP) organised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

During the enrolment process, applicants will be required to sign up online, finalise document verification, and present their chosen colleges and programmes.

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