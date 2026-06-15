Mumbai Water Stock Nears Critical 10% Mark: Check Weather Forecast And More

A sluggish start to the monsoon season has taken a toll on Mumbai's lake reserves, which have dwindled amid a year marked by negligible pre-monsoon rainfall.

Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes stood at 10.72% as of 6 a.m. on June 15. The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar.

Total capacity of these lakes stands at 14.47 lakh million litres. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes:

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vihar and Tulsi lakes were 42.69% and 23.6% full at 6 a.m. on Monday. They have capacities of 27,698 and 8,046 million litres respectively.

Modak Sagar, with a total capacity of 1,28,925 million litres, currently holds 39,823 million litres of water, representing 30.89% of its capacity.

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Tansa remains one of the most depleted, with only 8,029 million litres of water available against its full capacity of 1,45,080 million litres. Storage levels are currently at 5.53%.

Middle Vaitarna is in a relatively better position, holding 21,674 million litres of live storage. However, that still amounts to just 11.20% of its overall capacity of 1,93,530 million litres.

Bhatsa, the city's biggest reservoir, is storing 71,917 million litres of water. Despite its vast capacity of 7,17,037 million litres, the reservoir is only 10.03% full.

The Upper Vaitarna remains empty.

Mumbai Weather Forecast And Tide Timings

Mumbai is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions across the city and suburbs on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of hot and humid conditions through the day, while light showers may develop late at night or during the early hours of Tuesday.

IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning during the next few days, with very low chance of any substantial rainfall during this period.

The next high tides are forecast at 12:14 p.m., reaching 4.8 metres, and at 11:59 p.m. on June 15, when sea levels are expected to rise to 4.11 metres. Low tide is expected at 6:16 p.m. at 1.68 metres and again at 6:03 a.m. on Tuesday at 0.11 metres.

ALSO READ: Mumbai High Tide Alert: BMC Issues Advisory For Citizens During Monsoon 2026

- with inputs from Shreerang Khare, NDTV Marathi

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