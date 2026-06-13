Mumbai High Tide Alert: BMC Issues Advisory For Citizens During Monsoon 2026

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has advised citizens not to go near the seashore during high tide or on days of high tide. The Mumbai civic body's warning comes as the city prepares for the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

Mumbai is already experiencing isolated light pre-monsoon showers and higher tidal activity along the coast.

On the day of high tide and during the high tide period, citizens should not go near the seashore. Also, the instructions issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police in this regard should be followed,” the BMC posted on X on Friday.

The BMC has also issued a detailed timeline of the expected high tides in Mumbai until September. The southwest monsoon occurs from June to September, a period when tidal activity and rainfall are typically higher. This increases the risk of coastal flooding, particularly in the low-lying areas.

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High Tide Dates Month-Wise:

The city is expected to see major high tides from June 14 to June 19, with levels between 4.64 and 4.87 metres. According to the IMD's latest bulletin, Mumbai is also expected to witness light rainfall and thundershowers from June 14 to 16.

Another high tide spell is forecast from July 13 to July 18, reaching up to 4.89 metres. In August, major high tides are expected from Aug. 12 to 16, with levels between 4.50 and 4.83 metres.

September is also likely to see several tides above 4.5 metres. According to the IMD, the highest activity forecast is between Sept. 10 and 28.

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The civic body has urged residents to avoid going into the sea during high tide and bad weather conditions. Authorities have also asked people to follow all advisories issued by the BMC, Mumbai Police, and disaster management agencies to ensure safety and prevent accidents.

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