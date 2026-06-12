Mumbai Rains Delayed: City To Have Hot, Humid Conditions With Thunderstorm Risk; Yellow Alert In Place

Mumbai is set for a hot and unsettled day on June 12, with weather agencies warning of isolated thunderstorms and high humidity across the city and neighbouring districts. According to AccuWeather, morning conditions will remain hot and breezy, with thunderstorms possible in some areas, followed by brief afternoon showers.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36°C, while precipitation chances remain high at 83%.Residents are advised to exercise caution when outdoors for extended periods, given the combination of heat and humidity. By evening, spotty thunderstorms may persist, before skies turn partly cloudy overnight. Night-time temperatures are forecast to remain elevated at around 30°C, adding to discomfort levels.

Monsoon Delayed

The southwest monsoon currently remains stalled in the south Konkan region. This means that Mumbaikars may have to wait for a few days before it finally arrives in the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra during tjhe next 2-3 days.

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The monsoon's northern limit currently passes through parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and northeastern India.

Maharashtra Weather

The IMD has also flagged weather activity across the region. It forecasts isolated to scattered rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra between June 12 and June 17. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2–3°C until June 13, with no significant change thereafter.

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