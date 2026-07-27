Godfrey Phillips Q1 Results: Profit Falls 44%, Margins Contract Sharply

Godfrey Phillips India reported a weak performance for the first quarter, with consolidated net profit falling more than 44% year-on-year amid a sharp decline in revenue and operating profitability. The company's consolidated net profit declined 44.3% to Rs 198 crore in Q1, compared with Rs 356 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,206 crore from Rs 1,486 crore in the year-ago period. The operating performance also weakened significantly during the quarter. Ebitda dropped 46.2% to Rs 182 crore, compared with Rs 338 crore a year earlier.

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Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 15.1% from 22.7% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting pressure on the company's operating profitability.

Godfrey Phillips Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 44.3% at Rs 198 crore versus Rs 356 crore.

Revenue down 19% at Rs 1,206 crore versus Rs 1,486 crore.

Ebitda down 46.2% at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 338 crore.

Margin at 15.1% versus 22.7%.

The company on Monday also announced that it will hold its 89th Annual General meeting on Aug. 24, 2026 at 2;30 p.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

It has also fixed the record dste for the payment of final dividend for fiscal 2025-26 as Aug. 11.

The Modi Enterprises flagship company is one of the major tobacco manufacturers in India. Its important cigarette brands include Marlboro, Four Square, Red & White and Cavanders.

Godfrey Phillips Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Godfrey Phillips shares closed 3.80% higher at Rs 2,210.50 per share on Monday. The shares have rises 3.84% in one week but fallen 1.42% in one month. The shares are down 3.28% year-to-date and 24.28% in the last one year.

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