'With God's Help...': Israel PM Netanyahu Sees Iran On Top Agenda In Trump Meet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he was leaving for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, describing it as their eighth meeting since Trump was elected to his second term and saying the discussions would focus on a range of issues, with Iran at the forefront.

In a post on X before departing, Netanyahu wrote, "I am heading out now to a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump—this is our eighth meeting since he was elected to his second term, more than with any other international leader. This is a great honor, and it is also a great responsibility."

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The Israeli prime minister said the two leaders would discuss "all the issues on the table," adding that Iran would be the primary focus of the talks.

"In our meeting, we will discuss all the issues on the table, with Iran at the forefront. Our goal is clear: to safeguard Israel's security, strengthen its power, and expand the circle of peace around us," he added.

Netanyahu also stated that he was undertaking the visit "out of a deep commitment to ensure the security, strength, and future of the State of Israel."



"I am embarking on this mission out of a deep commitment to ensure the security, strength, and future of the State of Israel."

The Israeli leader said that he would also pay his last respects to Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as "true friend of mine and of the State of Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham—one of Israel's greatest friends of all time."

"I am certain that in doing so, I represent the feelings of all Israeli citizens."

Concluding his message, Netanyahu wrote, "With God's help, we will do and we will succeed!"

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