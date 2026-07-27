The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 11: Christopher Nolan's Epic Holds Steady In Second Week

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its theatrical run on the second Monday, with collections slowing after a strong second weekend. The film maintained a stable presence in cinemas and remained one of the top-performing Hollywood releases in India, adding to its impressive total as it entered the new week.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey has collected Rs 1.17 crore (live) net in India on Day 11. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 120.82 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 144.24 crore. The final Day 11 figures are yet to be reported.

The film opened with Rs 17.4 crore on its first Friday and witnessed strong weekend growth, collecting Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. It earned Rs 90.30 crore during its first week.

In the second weekend, the film collected Rs 6.85 crore on Friday, Rs 11.05 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday before dropping to weekday levels on Monday. It is currently running across 2,416 shows nationwide.

ALSO READ | The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses $639M, Sets New IMAX Record

Language-Wise Collection

According to figures from Sacnilk, the English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 11, collecting Rs 1.03 crore (live) from 1,520 shows with 47% occupancy. The Hindi version earned Rs 14 lakhs (live) from 896 shows, registering 9% occupancy.

Occupancy In Major Markets

The English version recorded an overall occupancy of 16.22%, with afternoon occupancy at 17.89% and morning occupancy at 9.22%. Among key centres, Chennai led with 48% occupancy, followed by Kochi at 22%, Hyderabad at 18%, Bengaluru at 15%, Ahmedabad at 10%, Mumbai at 9%, and both the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata at 8%.

The Hindi version registered an overall occupancy of 8.33%. Mumbai recorded the highest occupancy at 16%, followed by Lucknow at 12.5%, Jaipur at 12%, Pune at 10.5%, Bengaluru at 10%, and the National Capital Region (NCR) at 8% during Day 11 screenings.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-fantasy film directed by Christopher Nolan and based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem. Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film follows the legendary king's perilous journey home after the Trojan War, where he encounters mythical creatures, powerful gods, and life-threatening challenges.

The cast also includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.

ALSO READ | The Odyssey Leaks Online: Christopher Nolan's Film Watched By Millions Before Takedown?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.