The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses $639M, Sets New IMAX Record

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the global box office. After a huge opening weekend, the epic has stayed strong in its second weekend, taking its worldwide collection close to $640 million.

Strong Hold In Second Weekend

Most big-budget films see a sharp drop after opening weekend, but The Odyssey has managed to avoid that. The film earned an estimated $215.3 million globally in its second weekend, taking its total worldwide collection to $639.6 million.

So far, the film has collected $286.4 million in North America and $353.3 million from international markets. In the US and Canada, ticket sales dropped 30%, while overseas markets saw just a 10% decline.

According to Universal, this is the best second-weekend hold internationally for any film that opened with more than $100 million.

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Performance Across Global Markets

The United Kingdom and Ireland remain the film's biggest overseas market with $46.3 million, followed by France ($31.8 million), Italy ($28.9 million), Australia ($20.7 million), Germany ($20.5 million), Mexico ($19 million), Spain ($15.5 million), India ($14.4 million) and Brazil ($11.1 million).

Italy was one of the biggest highlights. The film earned $10.5 million in its second weekend there, recording the biggest second weekend ever for a Hollywood studio film in the country. It also captured 88% of Italy's weekend box office.

The film also performed well across Latin America, with collections increasing in Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Brazil. In Asia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Hong Kong also saw growth, while Malaysia reported only a small drop. The Odyssey also opened in eight new CIS markets, including Kazakhstan, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

The film is still waiting to release in three major markets — South Korea, China and Japan. South Korea will get the film first on Aug. 5.

Record-Breaking IMAX Run​

Shot entirely with IMAX cameras, The Odyssey has become a major success in premium theatres. It has now earned $140 million globally from IMAX screenings, making it the second-fastest film ever to cross the $100 million mark in the format after Avengers: Endgame.

The film added $48 million in IMAX during its second weekend, setting a new record for the biggest second weekend ever in IMAX history.

With The Odyssey still set to release in several major Asian markets and Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving next weekend, the global box office race is expected to become even more exciting.

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