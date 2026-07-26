Satyajit Ray One Of Greatest Indian Filmmakers, Says Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has once again expressed his admiration for Indian cinema, this time highlighting the work of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

During a visit to the Criterion Closet at the Criterion Collection in New York, the Oscar-winning director selected The Apu Trilogy and described Ray as "one of the greatest Indian filmmakers" while speaking about the influence of the acclaimed films.

Nolan Picks The Apu Trilogy at Criterion Closet

In a video shared by the Criterion Collection, Nolan is seen browsing through the iconic archive, which houses more than 1,000 classic films from around the world. While selecting Ray's celebrated trilogy, he spoke about his admiration for the first instalment.

"Then there's The Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers," Nolan said. "The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story."

ALSO READ: Who's David Jonsson? Marvel Announces Alien: Romulus Star As New Black Panther For Ryan Coogler Film

About The Apu Trilogy

The Apu Trilogy comprises Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959). Adapted from the works of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, the Bengali-language films chronicle the life of Apu, tracing his journey from childhood in rural Bengal to adulthood.

The trilogy earned international acclaim, with Pather Panchali winning the Best Human Document award at the Cannes Film Festival, Aparajito receiving the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and the films also earning President's Gold Medals at India's National Film Awards.

Other Films Nolan Chose

During the Criterion Closet visit, Nolan also selected Martin Scorsese's collection of short films, saying he was eager to watch the titles he had not yet seen. He further revealed that Fritz Lang's The Testament of Dr Mabuse served as an important creative reference while he and his brother developed the Joker for The Dark Knight. Other films picked by Nolan included Spike Lee's Malcolm X, David Lynch's Lost Highway and the Qatsi Trilogy.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Deadpool In Avengers: Doomsday Confirmed? Ryan Reynolds' Surprise Comic Con Appearance Sparks Buzz