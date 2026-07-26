Week Ahead On D-Street: US Fed Verdict, Q1 Results, Crude Oil Prices To Drive Sensex, Nifty

The week ahead promises intense action on D-Street packed with domestic events, primary market buzz, corporate action, and some major global cues, which will keep investors busy as Indian equities navigate the first few weeks of 2026 with caution amid new geopolitical tensions. The ongoing April-June quarter results and listings will drive stock-specific action, while the US Federal Reserve policy verdict and macroeconomic data will be analysed for sector-specific trade movement.

New announcements on US tariff rates and progress on India-US trade deal negotiations and Trump tariff rates are likely to influence movement in the domestic market this week. The US-Iran geopoliticla conflict will continue to impact the movement of global crude oil prices. Trading activity of foreign investors would also influence the overall market trend.

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''Looking ahead, market direction is likely to remain closely tied to movements in crude oil prices and evolving global monetary policy expectations. While the US Fed's policy decision, inflation data, and GDP growth numbers will be key determinants of the global interest rate outlook, investors will also closely track domestic IIP data to assess the underlying strength and resilience of economic activity,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

''While the earnings momentum is expected to improve meaningfully only from H2FY27, that recovery now remains contingent on crude prices stabilising and tensions in West Asia easing. Until oil prices moderate and geopolitical risks subside, India's market re-rating is likely to be gradual rather than sharp, reinforcing the case for staying invested and accumulating quality businesses rather than remaining on the sidelines,'' said Nair.

Markets on Home Turf

The benchmark indices ended the previous week with sharp losses as higher crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions and mixed corporate earnings weighed on investor confidence. Banking stocks emerged among the biggest drags after a mixed set of Q1 FY27 results, while a risk-off mood and weakness in the rupee further capped buying interest.

Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the fifth consecutive trading session on Friday. The Sensex declined 2.68% during the week to settle at 76,059.77, while the Nifty 50 benchmark fell 2.33% to close at 23,767.45. The broader market also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices losing 1.29% and 2.18%, respectively.



Q1 Results This Week

D-Street will respond to the blue-chip firms that declared their Q3 results in the weekend such as IDFC First Bank, AU SFB, others. During the week, several heavyweight companies, including Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and ITC, are set to announce their April-June quarter results.



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US Federal Reserve

Investors will closely watch the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for July 28–29. The US Fed meeting comes as oil prices have shot up due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude hit $100 per barrel on Thursday. That has fanned fears that policymakers will need to be more aggressive in raising rates to control inflation, which consistently has run well above the Fed's 2% annual target. The central bank is expected to hold rates steady when it gives its monetary policy statement on Wednesday, however, some analysts predict a quarter percentage-point increase.

''US Federal Reserve's policy meeting will be the defining macro event of the week. While markets overwhelmingly expect policymakers to leave interest rates unchanged, the recent surge in energy prices has prompted some investors to question whether inflation risks could remain elevated for longer. More important than the rate decision itself will be the Federal Reserve's assessment of the inflation outlook, economic growth and the likely trajectory of monetary policy over the coming quarters," said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.



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US-Iran Conflict, Crude Oil Prices

Developments in the Middle East will remain on investors' radar. Reports that US President Donald Trump has paused plans for broader military action against Iran after concerns over shrinking air defence missile stockpiles have offered some relief, but any escalation in the region could quickly revive volatility across global financial markets. Crude oil prices will be a key factor to monitor as the global oil benchmarks fell more than 4% on Friday (after hitting $100 per barrel-mark on Thursday) following reports that China had intensified efforts to revive stalled peace negotiations between the US and Iran.

"Investor attention in the week ahead is expected to remain firmly anchored on developments in the Middle East, with the escalating conflict between the US and Iran continuing to dominate global market sentiment. The sharp rise in crude oil prices has revived concerns over inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy, keeping investors in a defensive, risk-averse stance," said Ponmudi R.

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