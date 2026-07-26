Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Confirmed With Exclusive 'Avengers: Doomsday' Preview

Marvel Studios is bringing one of the biggest superhero blockbusters of all time back to the big screen with an exciting bonus for fans. Avengers: Endgame is set to return to theatres in a special re-release that will include an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, giving audiences a reason to revisit the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most emotional chapter before the franchise's next major crossover event.

A New Reason to Watch Endgame Again

The upcoming theatrical re-release is more than just a celebration of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios has confirmed that moviegoers will get exclusive Avengers: Doomsday footage as part of the theatrical experience. The additional material is expected to serve as a bridge between the events of Endgame and the next Avengers instalment, offering fans an early glimpse into the MCU's future.

According to directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the added content has been designed to strengthen the narrative connection between the two films. Rather than functioning as a standalone preview, the footage is intended to enhance the storytelling and build anticipation for the next chapter of the Avengers franchise.

Marvel Builds Momentum for Avengers: Doomsday

The re-release comes as Marvel Studios ramps up promotion for Avengers: Doomsday, one of the studio's biggest upcoming films. The movie marks the Russo Brothers' return to directing an Avengers film. It features Robert Downey Jr.'s highly anticipated comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, rather than Iron Man. The project is expected to unite several Marvel heroes while launching a new era for the franchise.

For longtime Marvel fans, the re-release also offers an opportunity to relive the emotional conclusion of the Infinity franchise on the big screen while getting a first taste of what lies ahead.

Release Date

Marvel Studios will re-release Avengers: Endgame in theatres beginning September 25, 2026. The special theatrical event will include an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026.

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