India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ZIM Match Online

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: India will look to complete a 3-0 series sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday after sealing the series with back-to-back wins. With the trophy already secured, Shreyas Iyer's men could rotate their squad, while Zimbabwe will aim to avoid a whitewash and finish the series on a high.

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast, streaming details, match timing and probable playing XIs.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The 3rd T20I of the India tour of Zimbabwe 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, July 26 at 4:30 p.m. (IST)

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Toss Time

The toss for the 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4:00 p.m. IST.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Live Telecast

India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports network.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

The live stream of India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

Prince Yadav is doubtful after leaving the field with a suspected left hamstring injury during the second T20I. Ashok Sharma, who made his T20I debut earlier in the series, is likely to replace Prince Yadav.

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Raza stayed away from making any changes during the 2nd T20I but with pride at stake, he might like to strengthen his batting line-up which has failed to put on an impressive performance during the first two T20Is.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Head To Head Records

Matches Played: 16

16 India Won : 13

: 13 Zimbabwe Won: 3

India have dominated the rivalry, winning 13 of the 16 T20Is played between the two sides, including the first two matches of the ongoing series.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview

India head into the final T20I on the back of a dominant 90-run victory in the second match, where Ishan Kishan starred with a blistering 81 to power the visitors to 219/5. Tilak Varma also made a valuable contribution before India's bowlers bundled Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.5 overs, sealing the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The visitors have impressed in all departments throughout the series. The batting unit has been led by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer have added stability in the middle order.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid a whitewash after falling short in both encounters. Captain Sikandar Raza will expect a stronger batting performance from his top order, which has struggled against India's disciplined pace attack led by Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. A positive result in the final T20I would give the hosts a much-needed confidence boost.

One of the biggest attractions in the final T20I will once again be 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest cricketer to score a T20I half-century after his explosive 18-ball fifty in the series opener. The 15-year-old will look to end the series on another high and continue his remarkable start to international cricket. Fresh off his match-winning 81 in the second T20I, Ishan Kishan will also look to continue his rich vein of form at the top of the order.

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India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Squad

India:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe:

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza

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