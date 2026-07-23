Ashes Test In India? Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg Says He's Open To Idea

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg has said he is open to the idea of staging an Ashes Test in India, suggesting the move could help expand the rivalry's reach and create more content for key cricket markets, reported BBC Sport.

England and Australia have been contesting in the Ashes since 1882, with the two teams alternating hosting duties every four years. Australia won the most recent series by 4-1 at home in the 2025-26 season, while the next edition is scheduled to be played in England in 2027.

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The two sides are also set to play a one-off pink-ball Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 2027 to mark the 150th anniversary of the first-ever Test match.

Speaking about the possibility of taking the Ashes to India, Greenberg said the idea deserved consideration.

His remarks come after Cricket Australia decided to stage a Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers in Chennai this December as part of its efforts to grow the sport in overseas markets.

"It's not something that we are planning, but it's open for consideration. We'd have to be open to considering all options," Greenberg said.

"Our relationship with the ECB and the BCCI is very strong and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content in certain areas," he added.

With T20 cricket and the IPL dominating the calendar, Test cricket has seen a decline in popularity in India.

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Even so, Greenberg believes an Ashes Test on Indian soil will attract widespread interest and capture the imagination of fans.

"I think Test cricket between us, India and England is very strong and probably bucking the trend in some other parts of the world. We want to make sure we grow and strengthen it," he concluded.

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