The Centre on Thursday announced that Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has been swapped with Naresh Pal Gangwar, who was presently serving as the Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The swap came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the government will take strictest action against those responsible for paper leak.

Joshi has now been moved as the Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Rat, replacing Vivek Bhardwaj, whose tenure will conclude on July 31, according to the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet.

According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, has been appointed Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj. He will replace Vivek Bhardwaj upon the latter's superannuation on July 31.

The bureaucratic reshuffle comes as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue to gather momentum over the alleged NEET paper leak and broader concerns around examination integrity.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 25 days in support of protesting students, said he was willing to end his fast if the government accepted key demands, including an assurance that no force would be used against student protesters and that no false FIRs would be filed against them.

"I too want to do the same. My work is very important to me," Wangchuk said in a video message from a private hospital in Gurugram, where he was shifted after losing around 11 kilograms during the fast. However, he said he would continue the hunger strike if the assurances were not forthcoming.

He also praised students for maintaining peace despite alleged police action, saying they had endured baton charges "without retaliating."

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