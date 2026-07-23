CJP Protest: From Salman Khan To Shabana Azmi, Full List Of Actors And Celebrities Supporting Students

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged NEET irregularities has steadily drawn support from across the entertainment industry.

While some celebrities have visited Jantar Mantar to stand with the protesters, others have used social media to urge dialogue, accountability and reforms in the education system.

Here's a look at the complete list of film personalities who have publicly backed the students' movement.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan appealed for the issue to remain focused on students, saying it should not be politicised. He maintained that any credit for the movement belonged to the students themselves.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared an emotional note, calling the protesters' determination inspiring. She wrote that every student represented "a dream, a family's hope" and concluded, "Their courage humbles me... The future is theirs."

Sonu Sood

Calling for empathy, Sonu Sood urged authorities to listen to students rather than respond with force. He stressed that young people deserved a fair hearing.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi joined protesters during the "Chalo Sansad" march and described peaceful protest as a constitutional right. She said the gathering was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence and appealed for calm and dialogue.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj remained one of the movement's most vocal supporters. He addressed protesters at Jantar Mantar, carried a copy of the Constitution and called for truth, accountability and democratic values. He had earlier met Sonam Wangchuk during the activist's hunger strike.

Atul Kulkarni

The Rang De Basanti actor announced a one-day hunger strike from his home in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk protesters while appealing to the government to respond with sensitivity and open dialogue.

Diljit Dosanjh

After initially staying away from the issue, Diljit Dosanjh condemned the reported police action against students. He urged authorities to hear their grievances and said students should not be mistreated.

Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza

The actor couple called students "the heartbeat of democracy" and "the architects of the nation's future," urging society to support and empower them.

Vir Das

Vir Das encouraged fellow artists to speak up, arguing that supporting students was no longer about politics but about the country's future.

Dia Mirza And Aditi Rao Hydari

Dia Mirza criticised the reported use of force against peaceful demonstrators and demanded accountability, while Aditi Rao Hydari appealed for compassion, empathy and constructive dialogue.

Soha Ali Khan, Aayush Sharma And Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Soha Ali Khan praised young people for peacefully raising their voices. Aayush Sharma welcomed the government's decision to begin talks with students, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar called for meaningful conversations beyond political differences.

Actors Who Visited The Protest Sites

Several celebrities joined demonstrations in person, including Swara Bhasker, Amol Parashar, Raghu Ram, Poonam Pandey, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Hanumankind, Kunickaa Sadanand, Sehban Azim, Dolly Singh and Kunal Kamra. Swara thanked organisers for "fighting for the future of all our children," Hanumankind shared visuals from the ground, Amol Parashar recalled scenes of violence, while Sehban Azim alleged he was injured during the police action.

ALSO READ: 'Their Courage Humbles Me': Alia Bhatt Backs Students Amid CJP Protests

More Voices Join In

Support also came from Naseeruddin Shah, Zeenat Aman, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya, Soni Razdan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nandita Das, Bhumi Pednekar, Sutapa Sikdar, Richa Chadha and Rohit Saraf, along with Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, Pa Ranjith, Rajkummar Rao, Imran Khan, Arijit Singh and others.

While some expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health during his hunger strike, others condemned the reported violence against protesters, called for education reforms, accountability and peaceful dialogue, or urged authorities to listen to students' concerns.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's First Reaction To CJP's Protest: 'Heart Goes Out To Students, and Families'

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