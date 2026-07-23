Salman Khan's First Reaction To CJP's Protest: 'Heart Goes Out To Students, and Families'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has voiced support for students protesting against the alleged paper leak controversy, days after the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi.

Sharing a note on social media, Salman described examination paper leaks as a matter of serious concern and praised students for standing together to demand a better education system.

Actor Backs Peaceful Protest

"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," he wrote.

Salman Khan applauded the protesters for choosing peaceful means to make their voices heard, calling their efforts "courageous and brave."

"This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud," Salman wrote.

He also appealed for the movement to remain focused on educational reform rather than politics.

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"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision," the actor added.

Looking beyond the ongoing controversy, Salman said he hopes education becomes "trendier and more fashionable," envisioning a future where India attracts students from around the world and emerges as a global education hub.

His statement comes two days after police action against protesters during the CJP-led 'Chalo Sansad' march in the national capital, which was organised to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in multiple examinations.

ALSO READ: 'Protests Taking Place Serve No Purpose': Hema Malini Reacts To CJP's March Over NEET Row

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