'I'm An Actor, Not Politician': Vivek Oberoi Dodges Question On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has declined to comment on Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, saying political issues are not something he weighs in on.

During a recent interaction with the media, Vivek was asked for his views on the activist's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, but the actor chose to stay neutral instead of taking a side.

Vivek Oberoi Refuses To Take Sides

Replying to the question, Vivek said, "I'm an actor, not a politician. I don't focus on political matters. I simply observe and learn. Life is giving offering many things to observe and learn."

Pressed further about what he thought of Wangchuk's agitation, Vivek avoided discussing the demands behind the protest. Instead, he spoke about the importance of allowing different opinions to exist in a democracy.

"I have observed that this too was a new thing, and I feel that in a healthy democracy, every voice finds its place. If these people have expressed their voice, then it is a sign of a healthy democracy," he said.

According to the actor, the freedom to express differing viewpoints reflects the strength of a democratic society. He did not, however, indicate whether he supported or opposed the protest.

Wangchuk's Fast Reaches Day 20

Vivek's comments come as concern continues to mount over Sonam Wangchuk's health. The activist's indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day on Friday, with doctors describing his condition as "very weak" while confirming that he remains under constant medical supervision.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Big Remark Amid Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: 3 Idiots 'Not Based' On Ladakhi Innovator

According to the latest medical update, Wangchuk's weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, a loss of 400 grams over the last 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began fasting.

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a public interest litigation seeking urgent medical intervention, including hospital admission if necessary and appropriate treatment.

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk Protesting?

Sonam Wangchuk joined the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, with the group demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reforms to the NEET examination system, and compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide.

Despite appeals from political leaders and members of the film industry to end his fast, Wangchuk has refused, saying he will continue his hunger strike until the government initiates dialogue over their demands.

ALSO READ: 'I Support Sonam Wangchuk': Kiran Rao Changes DP On Instagram As Innovator's Hunger Strike Enters Day 20

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