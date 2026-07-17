JSW Steel Q1 Results: Profit Plunges Nearly 72%, Revenue Falls; Margins Expand

JSW Steel's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 fell sharply by 71.6% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 4,651 crore, compared to Rs 16,370 crore in the preceding quarter. However, it is important to note that the company had an exceptional gain of Rs 17,888 crore in Q4.

Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated profit to come in at Rs 3,070 crore. Revenue from operations went down 7.5% to Rs 47,364 crore from Rs 51,180 crore in the previous quarter, exceeding analysts' estimates of Rs 45,100 crore.

On the operational front, the steel manufacturer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 8.7% to Rs 9,383 crore from Rs 8,634 crore and margins expanded by 290 basis points to 19.8% from 16.9% in the preceding quarter.

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JSW Steel Q1FY27 (QoQ)

Net profit down 71.6% to Rs 4,651 crore from Rs 16,370 crore (vs Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,070 crore; Q4 FY26 included a one-time gain of Rs 17,888 crore)

Revenue down 7.5% to Rs 47,364 crore from Rs 51,180 crore (vs Bloomberg estimate: Rs 45,100 crore)

Ebitda up 8.7% to Rs 9,383 crore from Rs 8,634 crore (vs Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,322 crore)

Margin up 290 basis points to 19.8% from 16.9% (vs Bloomberg estimate: 18.5%)

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JSW Steel Share Price

JSW Steel's stock surged as high as 1.88% to Rs 1,243.90 after the earnings announcement. The shares pared some gains to trade 1.15% higher at Rs 1,235.40 apiece on the NSE as of 3:15 p.m.

The scrip has risen 6% year-to-date, and 19.4% in the last 12 months.

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