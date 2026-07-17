Tata Steel Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings has commenced with big names like Tata Consultancy, HCLTech, Avenue Supermarts, L&T Technology, Wipro, and many more reporting their financial reports for the June quarter.

In addition to this, plenty of companies have announced the details regarding their upcoming earnings including Tata Steel Ltd.

Here's what we know so far —

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Tata Steel announced that its board of directors will meet on July 30, 2026 (Thursday) to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, in an exchange filing on Friday

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (‘Company') will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, inter alia, to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026,' the filing stated.

This means that the results will be declared on July 30, Thursday. Notably, the filing did not mention any details related to a dividend.

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Tata Steel Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company has informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for has been closed since Wednesday June 24, 2026 and will open 48 hours post the declaration of the Q1 results.

"Further, in accordance with the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities was closed from Wednesday, June 24, 2026 and will open 48 hours after declaration of the said financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges," the filing said.

Trading window closure for designated persons and their immediate relatives is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not mention details regarding a post-earnings conference call in its filing.

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Tata Steel Q4 FY26 Snapshot

Tata Steel's net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose nearly 9% sequentially. The tata-group steel maker posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 2,926 crore compared to Rs 2,689 crore in the previous quarter. The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 63,270 crore, up 11% from Rs 57,002 in the preceding quarter.

Tata Steel Share Price History

Shares of Tata Steel closed 0.22% higher at Rs 185.49 apiece on the NSE, as against the benchmark Nifty settling over 1% higher on Friday. The stock has risen 3.23% year-to-date, and 16.25% in the last 12 months.

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