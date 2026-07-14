Titan Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings has commenced with big names like Tata Consultancy Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., D-mart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reporting their financial reports for the June quarter.

Many firms have announced the details regarding their upcoming earnings including giants like Titan Company Ltd.

Here's what we know so far —

Titan Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Titan Company announced that its board of directors will meet on Aug. 7, 2026 to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, 7th August 2026 inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financialresults (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2026," the filing stated.

This means that the results will be declared on August 7, Friday. Notably, the filing did not mention any details related to a dividend.

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Titan Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company had already informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Wednesday June 23, 2026 and will open 48 hours after conclusion of the board meeting.

Trading window closure for designated persons and their immediate relatives is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

Titan Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not mention details regarding a post-earnings conference call in its filing.

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Titan Q4 FY26 Snapshot

Titan Company announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on May 8, reporting a rise of 35% in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,179 crore, compared to Rs 871 crore in the corresponding period last year. The surge in bottom line came as higher costs overcame demand for gold ornaments and coins.

India's top jeweller's top line or revenue from operations in the March quarter of FY26 nearly doubled and surged 80% to Rs 26,920 crore, compared to Rs 14,916 crore in the year-ago period

Titan Share Price

Titan's stock closed 0.60% lower at Rs 4,573.70 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.66% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday. The shares have risen 12.9% year-to-date and 34.3% in the last 12 months.

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