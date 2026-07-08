Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

India Inc.'s Q1 earnings lap begins on Thursday, with around 11 key companies declaring their financial performance for the quarter under review. Many heavyweights have already announced the date for their results, including NBFC Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Here's what we know about Bajaj Finance's upcoming earnings:

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday informed the exchanges that its board of directors will meet on July 30 to approve and declare the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27.

There was no information regarding an interim dividend. The NBFC has paid only final dividends in the last two financial year; Rs 44 at the end of FY25, along with a special dividend of Rs 12, and Rs 6 at the end of FY26.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

Bajaj Finance further informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from July 1, 2026 (Wednesday) till August 1, 2026 (both days inclusive), for designated persons and their immediate relatives/dependents. Trading window closure is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not release information related to the post earnings conference call in the exchange filing.

Bajaj Finance Q4FY26 Snapshot

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, even as asset quality soured.

Consolidated profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 5,464.57 crore in the January-March quarter. Net interest income also jumped 20% to Rs 11,781 crore, against Rs 9,808 crore posted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

Asset quality worsened, with the share of gross non-performing loans rising to 1.01% from 0.96% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.41% versus 0.44% in the March quarter.

Bajaj Finance Share Price

Shares of Bajaj Finance ended over 3% lower at Rs 1,010.40 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 2.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday. The share price has risen 2.39% year-to-date, and 8.92% in the last 12 months.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.