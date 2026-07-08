Emmy Awards 2026 Nominations: The Pitt Leads With 25 Nods, Hacks Makes History — Full List Of Major Categories

The nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here, celebrating the best performances and television series of the year. This year's announcement has been led by The Pitt, which emerged as the biggest contender with 25 nominations, while Hacks made Emmy history by surpassing a record previously held by Schitt's Creek. The nominations also highlight a strong mix of acclaimed dramas, comedies, and limited series across major streaming platforms.

Drama Categories Feature Popular Returning Series

The nominated programs for Outstanding Drama Series are The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Your Friends & Neighbours. The lineup reflects a combination of returning favourites and fresh titles that have impressed both critics and audiences.

In the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt) will compete for the prestigious award. The Lead Actress race features Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), and Zendaya (Euphoria).

Comedy Categories Bring Strong Competition

Nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series include Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and Widow's Bay. The acting categories feature some familiar faces, as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Steve Carell, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel, and Martin Short are nominated for Lead Actor. Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Elle Fanning, Lisa Kudrow, and Jean Smart lead the cast in a Comedy Series.



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Limited Series Race Looks Equally Exciting

The Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nominees are All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef, DTF St. Louis, and Love Story. In the acting categories, Riz Ahmed, Jason Bateman, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Matthew Rhys received nominations for Lead Actor. Competing for Lead Actress are Claire Danes, Sally Field, Carey Mulligan, Sarah Pidgeon, and Sarah Snook.

The Pitt and Hacks Lead the Conversation

This year's Emmy nominations reflect the growing dominance of streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, Hulu, FX, ABC, and Peacock. With The Pitt leading the field with 25 nominations and Hacks creating history with its record-breaking achievement, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards promise an exciting celebration of television's biggest achievements.

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