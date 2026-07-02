Minions & Monsters Release: Plot, Voice Cast, Recap, Reviews — All You Need To Know

The Minions return with another fun-filled adventure in Minions & Monsters, the latest film from the Despicable Me franchise. This time, the story takes them to 1920s Hollywood, where they chase movie stardom before accidentally unleashing dangerous monsters.

Directed by Pierre Coffin and Patrick Delage, the film is the third Minions prequel and the seventh film in the Despicable Me series.

Quick Recap

The Minions first appeared in Despicable Me (2010) as Gru's loyal helpers. They later got their own films, Minions (2015), which explored their search for the world's greatest villain, and Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), which showed how they first teamed up with a young Gru.

Set in 1927, Minions & Monsters follows a different group of Minions long before Gru's story begins.

ALSO READ | Explained: Why Is Infosys Trending Amid Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Rumours?

Minions & Monsters Plot

The story follows James, Henry and Ed, who accidentally become silent-film stars in Hollywood. When movies begin using sound, the trio lose their jobs because nobody understands Minionese.

James then decides to make his own monster movie using an old spellbook. But instead of creating movie monsters, the Minions accidentally unleash real ones, including Goomi and the giant monster Irene. At the same time, another group of Minions follows an alien robot named Dort, who falls for women's rights activist Debbie. Together, the Minions must stop the monsters and save the world.

Cast And Crew

Pierre Coffin voices the Minions, while the cast also includes Trey Parker, Jesse Eisenberg, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Allison Janney, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr. George Lucas also makes a cameo appearance.

The film is written by Pierre Coffin and Brian Lynch, produced by Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan, with music composed by John Powell.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Reviews And Box Office

Made on an estimated $85 million budget, the film has earned around $17 million in early international markets. Deadline has projected a worldwide opening of about $170 million.

The film has received positive reviews, earning 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised its humour, Hollywood references and classic slapstick comedy, with many calling it the best Despicable Me film since the original. However, some felt the second half becomes more predictable than the opening.

ALSO READ | Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Blockbuster?

Release Details

The film was released in the US on July 1 and in India on July 2. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across 2D, IMAX 2D, Dolby Cinema and ICE 3D formats. It has a runtime of 90 minutes and is rated UA 7+.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.