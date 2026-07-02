Explained: Why Is Infosys Trending Amid Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Rumours?

Indian technology major Infosys has unexpectedly become part of the worldwide conversation around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding.

The Indian IT giant is making headlines after reports claimed the couple's rehearsal dinner will be held at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden.

As per reports, rehearsal dinner is expected on July 2, followed by a larger black-tie celebration on July 3. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding plans.

Why Venue Is Named Infosys Theater?

The theatre was named after Infosys following the company's expanded partnership with the Madison Square Garden Family of Companies.

Besides the naming rights, Infosys also powers digital experiences for fans of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and MSG Networks. As a result, the repeated mention of the venue in global media has unexpectedly put Infosys in the spotlight.

Guests, Cost And Security

According to Mandatory, quoting Page Six, around 100 guests are expected to attend the rehearsal dinner at the 5,600-seat Infosys Theater, which was reportedly selected for its privacy and security.

The celebrations are then expected to shift to the main Madison Square Garden arena. Forbes, citing city permit records, reported that the following day's celebration at the main arena could host anywhere between 500 and 999 guests. Meanwhile, as per reports, guests may be required to hand over their mobile phones before entering the venue to maintain complete privacy throughout the event.

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Social media has further fuelled speculation after videos surfaced showing what appeared to be a giant piano being transported into Madison Square Garden as preparations continue.

Hosting an event at Madison Square Garden comes with a hefty price. TMZ reported that renting the venue costs about $1 million (roughly Rs 8.5 crore) per night.

Mayor's Remark Adds To Buzz

The speculation gained further momentum after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani jokingly referred to someone "renting out MSG to get married, hypothetically" while speaking during a public heatwave announcement.

Marketing Move Wins Praise

At the same time, Infosys received praise from Phil Fersht, founder and CEO of HFS Research, who wrote on LinkedIn, "I don't think I've ever seen better impact marketing from a service provider," while tagging Infosys executives Sumit Virmani and Dana Daher.

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