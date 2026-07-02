Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Blockbuster?

After making a strong impact at the global box office, Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary is now gearing up for its digital debut. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel, with the screenplay adapted by Drew Goddard.

What Is The Story?

The story follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As he slowly pieces together his past, he discovers that he has been sent on a mission to stop a mysterious threat that could wipe out life on Earth. Armed with science and determination, Grace races against time to save humanity.

Along the way, he forms an unlikely friendship with an alien named Rocky, a character that quickly became a fan favourite for bringing warmth and humour to the high-stakes story.

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Cast And Crew

The film also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, Priya Kansara and Malachi Kirby. Behind the scenes, Greig Fraser handled the cinematography, Daniel Pemberton composed the score and Joel Negron served as editor.

The film is produced by Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Andy Weir, Rachel O'Connor and Aditya Sood. The film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing.

Box Office Success

Released in March 2026, Project Hail Mary emerged as one of the year's biggest Hollywood hits, earning over Rs 90 crore at the Indian box office and more than $683 million worldwide. It earned praise for its emotional storytelling, visual effects and Gosling's performance.

Following its successful theatrical run, Amazon MGM Studios is actively campaigning Project Hail Mary for major Academy Awards.

When And Where To Watch?

Fans who missed the film in theatres won't have to wait much longer. Project Hail Mary will begin streaming on Prime Video from July 3 and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Watch Project Hail Mary Trailer Here:

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