Jana Nayagan Release Date: When Will Vijay's Film Hit Theatres? Here's what We Know

There may finally be some good news for Vijay fans. After months of uncertainty, Jana Nayagan could be inching closer to its theatrical release.

According to reports, the film is expected to complete its long-pending CBFC certification process this week, paving the way for a release later this month. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Release Awaits Certification

The biggest hurdle for Jana Nayagan has been its pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per India Today, the process is now nearing completion. While some reports claim the film has already received an 'A' certificate, others state that the final clearance is expected later this week. The makers have not officially confirmed either update.

Once the Tamil version is certified, the Telugu and Hindi versions are also expected to complete their censor formalities before the film's release plan is finalised.

When Will Jana Nayagan Release?

If the certification is completed as expected, Jana Nayagan is likely to hit theatres on July 16. Should there be any further delay, the makers are reportedly considering July 23. July 31 is another date under discussion, but it may overlap with the release of Sigma, directed by Vijay's son Jason Sanjay. August 7 is also being viewed as a possible alternative.

Jana Nayagan Delay Explained

Originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan was pushed indefinitely after its certification process hit a roadblock. Reports said the CBFC raised objections to certain scenes and referred the film to its revising committee. There were also unconfirmed claims that some portions were viewed as politically sensitive since the film was scheduled to release ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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As the delay continued, KVN Productions moved the Madras High Court seeking faster certification but later withdrew its petition and agreed to the revising committee's review. In April, the film faced another setback when an HD copy surfaced online before its release. Police subsequently arrested several suspects in connection with the leak.

Vijay's Final Film

Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's final film before he focuses entirely on politics. The political action drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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