X-Men '97 Season 2 Reviews: 'Greatest Revival Of All Time' — Fans Call Marvel's Animated Return 'Peak'

After the success of its first season, Marvel's acclaimed animated series X-Men '97 has returned with Season 2 on JioHotstar. The first three episodes premiered on Wednesday, prompting fans to flood X (formerly Twitter) with their initial reactions.

Many have hailed the new season as one of Marvel's strongest animated offerings, praising its action-packed opening, emotional storytelling and impressive animation.

X ReactIons

Fans largely praised the first three episodes, with many calling Season 2 a "10/10," "peak" and a strong start. However, one viewer felt the story was moving too quickly and said Jean Grey's new voice actor didn't quite work for them.

Fans praised the three-episode premiere for its strong storytelling, action and character development. One viewer especially liked Episode 3's exploration of Apocalypse's origins but hoped the other X-Men get more screen time later.

Fans hailed X-Men '97 as one of Marvel's best shows, praising Season 2's stronger writing and sharper animation. Several even felt it had surpassed Season 1.

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X-Men ‘97…



I'm not exaggerating, this show is truly the best thing Marvel has ever made pic.twitter.com/BQ0bT2ZC2k — Jam????️????️ (@TheJamOfSteel) July 1, 2026

More About X-Men '97

The new season continues with the X-Men scattered across different timelines after the Season 1 finale. As they try to reunite, they face a new threat in Apocalypse, who returns as the season's main villain.

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue) and George Buza (Beast).

The early reactions suggest Marvel has delivered another strong chapter in the X-Men '97 story. With weekly episodes set to continue until August 12, expectations are now high for the rest of the season

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