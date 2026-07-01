X-Men '97 Season 2 Reviews: 'Greatest Revival Of All Time' — Fans Call Marvel's Animated Return 'Peak'

After the success of its first season, Marvel's acclaimed animated series X-Men '97 has returned with Season 2 on JioHotstar. The first three episodes premiered on Wednesday, prompting fans to flood X (formerly Twitter) with their initial reactions.
Many have hailed the new season as one of Marvel's strongest animated offerings, praising its action-packed opening, emotional storytelling and impressive animation.
X ReactIons
Fans largely praised the first three episodes, with many calling Season 2 a "10/10," "peak" and a strong start. However, one viewer felt the story was moving too quickly and said Jean Grey's new voice actor didn't quite work for them.
The first three episodes of X-Men 97 Season 2 are just as tight as Season 1 though I still have minor quibbles with:— Brad Stephenson (@Shuttlecock) July 1, 2026
1) The speed at which they're powering through story arcs. Give us a 3 to 5 parter, guys!
2) Jean's new voice actor is still too high pitched for me.
3) I miss… pic.twitter.com/tdEemvTGNu
X-Men ‘97 Season 2 is fireeee!! 10/10— Lin Lie's Husband ???? (@LinLiesHusband) July 1, 2026
OK, X-Men 97 season 2 is literally peak.— Alan Johnson (@AlanJohnson) July 1, 2026
X-MEN 97 Season 2 starting off strong, I love it~!!!— DIGBY ???????? (@digbysart) July 1, 2026
Fans praised the three-episode premiere for its strong storytelling, action and character development. One viewer especially liked Episode 3's exploration of Apocalypse's origins but hoped the other X-Men get more screen time later.
X-Men ‘97 is still as good as ever. It makes sense that they had a 3-episode premiere considering the first 3 episodes tell 3 different storylines across time, and it's all so good. Compelling character drama, fun action, smart writing, everything we love from this show. pic.twitter.com/46wVBf6hDY— John The Bomb (@john_the_bomb_) July 1, 2026
@MarvelStudios x-Men 97 season two of those first three episodes went so hard, it's only proof that you have the ability to write great stories. The only issue I see is that when you're putting them into Movies, who overthink the story, overthink the actor, and you don't trust.— Havok (@PrimeTime89A) July 1, 2026
X-Men 97 Season 2 Episode 3: really good start to this little story of Apocalypse's origins. I love the way it's developing Charles and Magnus' characters. And how it's foreshadowing events to come. Wish the other X-men got more to do here but I'm sure they'll get more soon pic.twitter.com/LO8RTS5n1t— ????????andrewthemandrew(no longer my birthday)???????? (@andrewthemandr6) July 1, 2026
Fans hailed X-Men '97 as one of Marvel's best shows, praising Season 2's stronger writing and sharper animation. Several even felt it had surpassed Season 1.
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X-Men ‘97…— Jam????️????️ (@TheJamOfSteel) July 1, 2026
I'm not exaggerating, this show is truly the best thing Marvel has ever made pic.twitter.com/BQ0bT2ZC2k
First three episodes of X-Men '97 Season 2 are now out, and they're frickin' awesome!— Cosmic Book News (@cosmicbooknews) July 1, 2026
Season 2 is light years ahead of Season 1 in just about every way.
The story is bigger. The stakes are higher. The animation is sharper. The action hits harder. The music is perfect.
This… pic.twitter.com/tsunCswX7B
X-Men 97 was perfection.— ໊ (@jasonsproblems) July 1, 2026
The hype for x men 97 season 2 is well deserved. Watched all 3 episodes this morning and I was just blown away how great the writing was. I'll probably rewatch the episodes later this week to see how I feel again about it.— House of Geraldo (@Geraldoknows) July 1, 2026
137. X-Men 97 S1 (rewatch)— Whitty (@Whittymora103) July 1, 2026
Genuinely the greatest revival of all time. The animation is incredible, the storylines are all fantastic. The Genosha arc is one of the most harrowing things I've seen on television. Magneto is such an incredible character, and each xmen gets to shine pic.twitter.com/flsK2gFZc5
I just didn't like the specific styling of the Mohawk in X-men 97. There are many better versions of it in different media.— ▪︎-|A|-▪︎drian (@OmegaLvlOrogene) July 1, 2026
More About X-Men '97
The new season continues with the X-Men scattered across different timelines after the Season 1 finale. As they try to reunite, they face a new threat in Apocalypse, who returns as the season's main villain.
The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue) and George Buza (Beast).
The early reactions suggest Marvel has delivered another strong chapter in the X-Men '97 story. With weekly episodes set to continue until August 12, expectations are now high for the rest of the season
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