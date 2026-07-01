Tom Hardy To Return For MobLand Season 3 After Reported Rift Is Resolved: Report

Actor Tom Hardy is set to return for a possible third season of Paramount+'s MobLand after resolving the behind-the-scenes issues that had raised questions about his future on the show.

According to Deadline, Hardy will continue to star alongside Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan if the crime drama gets its expected Season 3 renewal.

The update comes weeks after reports claimed Hardy was planning to leave the series following disagreements with writer, executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth during the filming of Season 2. The issues had become serious enough that they were no longer able to work together.

How Issue Was Resolved?

According to the report by Deadline, efforts were made in recent weeks to resolve the situation. Helen Mirren publicly showed her support for Hardy, while executive producer Guy Ritchie also played a role in bringing both sides together.

The turning point reportedly came after Hardy, Butterworth and executive producer David Glasser met in London. Sources said the meeting went well, with all three reaching an agreement on the way forward. Hardy is now expected to continue with the series full-time, the report stated.

His return also keeps the show's main trio together — Harry Da Souza, Maeve Harrigan and Conrad Harrigan, played by Hardy, Mirren and Brosnan. The makers felt the dynamic between the three characters was too important to change, according to the report.

Reports earlier suggested Hardy had signed a three-year contract when he joined the series, making it easier for him to continue once the dispute was resolved. The controversy surfaced after Season 2 had finished filming, except for a few reshoots, with reports linking the disagreement to on-set issues, including Hardy's alleged repeated lateness.

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About MobLand

Created by Ronan Bennett, MobLand is produced by 101 Studios and Paramount Television Studios. The crime drama follows two rival crime families whose feud puts both their empires and personal lives at risk.

The series also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

With Hardy now expected to stay, MobLand looks set to continue with its original lead cast, removing a major obstacle as the series moves closer to an expected third season.

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