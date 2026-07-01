Virtuoso Music Enters India With Creator-First Model, Eyes Regional Music Growth

UK-based Virtuoso Music has launched its India operations, marking its first expansion into South Asia. The company said it will bring together music production, artist development, rights management and distribution under one platform as it looks to build a long-term presence in the country's growing music industry.

Virtuoso plans to release original music in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, with its first projects expected to launch in early 2027. It said it will work with artists and rights holders across India while following a creator-first approach that aims to build long-term partnerships and ensure music creators receive a greater share of the value generated by their work.

"India has an extraordinary depth of musical talent across languages, genres and generations. We're here to work alongside that talent and build something of real and lasting value together," said Andrew Smith, head of digital strategy at Virtuoso Music.

India has become a key market for international music companies as streaming continues to grow. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026, the country's music industry grew 10% in 2025 to Rs 59 billion. The report expects the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9% through 2028, reaching nearly Rs 75 billion.

The report also estimated that India had around 178 million audio streaming users in 2025. Growth has been supported by a young mobile-first audience and the increasing popularity of regional-language music in India and overseas.

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Besides producing and releasing new music, Virtuoso said it will help rights holders manage their existing catalogues through its rights management and distribution network. The company also plans to invest in marketing for every release while exploring sync licensing, brand partnerships and international placement opportunities to take Indian music to global audiences.

"We believe the future of the music ecosystem lies in ensuring that the people who create music have a genuine share in the success of their work," said Sahaj Miya, Head of New Business & Music at Virtuoso Music.

Virtuoso said it will announce its first artist and industry partnerships in the coming months as it expands its presence in India.

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