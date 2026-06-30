Will Salman Khan Leave His Iconic Galaxy Apartments Home? What We Know

Salman Khan's family has received approval for a new residential project in Mumbai's Bandra, sparking fresh speculation about whether the actor could eventually move out of his long-time home, Galaxy Apartments. However, neither Salman Khan nor his family has confirmed any plans to shift.

About New Property

The new home will be built in Bandra's Chimbai area, close to Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan and his family have lived since 1974.

The land is registered in the name of the actor's mother, Salma Khan. It earlier had a two-storey bungalow that had been standing since before 1956. The old structure was later demolished after it was declared structurally unsafe.

The project received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on June 16, paving the way for the next phase of construction.

Earlier, in October 2025, the project had also received the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Intimation of Disapproval (IOD), an important preliminary approval required before construction work can begin.

According to the approved plan, the redevelopment will include a ground floor, stilt parking and six upper floors, with a total built-up area of around 1,014 square metres. The project will be developed by Sach Developers.

Environmental Conditions

The project has been given environmental conditions to follow. Construction cannot involve cutting any existing trees, and native species must be planted around the property. For now, the clearance only allows the project to proceed to the next stage.

ALSO READ: 'No Lessons Learnt': Samay Raina's Old India's Got Latent Clip Draws Fresh Criticism

Security And Privacy

The approval has also attracted attention because it comes more than two years after the firing incident outside Galaxy Apartments, allegedly carried out by members of the Bishnoi gang. Following the incident, Salman Khan's security was significantly upgraded, and the actor currently has Y+ security cover.

While Galaxy Apartments sits on a busy road, the new residence is planned on a quieter stretch near the sea. The location is expected to offer the Khan family a more private and secure environment.

With the required clearances in place, attention will now shift to the progress of the project and the family's next move.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit — Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.