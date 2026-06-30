'No Lessons Learnt': Samay Raina's Old India's Got Latent Clip Draws Fresh Criticism

Comedian Samay Raina is once again facing criticism after an old clip from the first season of India's Got Latent resurfaced on social media. The video, originally from 2024, has gone viral just days after the show's second season premiered on Netflix.

The clip has also drawn comparisons with the recent 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy, with many social media users saying both incidents reflect the casual use of misogynistic humour in comedy. Several people argued that both incidents show how sexist remarks are often brushed off as comedy.

What happened the clip?

In the now-viral clip, an audience member tells Samay Raina that his girlfriend had left the show after hearing that her father had suffered a minor heart attack. As Raina questions why he did not accompany her, he follows up with a sexually loaded punchline suggesting that offering emotional support would lead to sexual favour. The audience and fellow panellists are heard laughing at the joke.

As the clip spread online, many users criticised the joke for making light of a serious family emergency.

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One social media user reposted the clip quoting Raina's remark, while another said it was "no better" than the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' joke, adding that casual sexist humour contributes to misogyny and violence against women.

Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts

Former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted after the clip resurfaced. Mistaking it for a scene from the newly released second season, she posted on X, "No lessons learnt. But now backed by @NetflixIndia & @YouTube for broadcasting this trash misogynistic content masked as humour. Now waiting for his Gen Z fans to begin their rant in my mentions."

This is not the first controversy linked to India's Got Latent. The show's debut season had already landed in legal trouble over comments made by guest panellist Ranveer Allahbadia, resulting in multiple FIRs against him, Raina and other members of the show.

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The first season was later removed from YouTube. With Season 2 now available on Netflix, the resurfaced clip has once again sparked debate over offensive humour and accountability in comedy.

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