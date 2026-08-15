AI Training To Free Coaching: PM Modi's Six Big Independence Day Announcements For Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 80th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, announced six major initiatives focused on youth development, affordable education, sports, civil defence, semiconductor manufacturing and nuclear energy, linking them to the broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

A major focus was on preparing young Indians for emerging opportunities. The government will provide AI skill training to one crore youth within the next year, aiming to build a workforce capable of competing and leading globally in artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: The Making Of India's Tricolour: Every Official Flag Comes From This Karnataka Village - Here's The Story

"We recently held an AI Summit. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I wish to make an announcement for the youth of the country: We have resolved that in the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, so that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," he said.

Alongside this, a free online coaching network for competitive examinations will be established, using teachers, educational resources and Digital Public Infrastructure to reduce the financial burden of coaching on poor and middle-class families. PM Modi said in his Independence Day address, "Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams."

The government will also create a modern Civil Defence volunteer network, with citizens trained in contemporary systems to respond to emergencies and security challenges. The initiative is intended to strengthen community-level preparedness and resilience.

ALSO READ: Paper Ballots To EVMs: India's Election Journey In 18 Lok Sabha Polls

Sports development formed another key component of the announcements. A nationwide talent identification programme will search for promising athletes among children aged five to 15 years in villages, towns and schools. Selected youngsters will receive specialised training, with the larger objective of developing world-class athletes and expanding India's participation across Olympic disciplines ahead of the 2036 Olympics.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.