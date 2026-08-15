Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Partition Drama Sees Moderate Footfall

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 arrived in theatres on August 14, a day before Independence Day. Set against the backdrop of Partition, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial opened across India with an overall occupancy of around 15% on its first day.

The film collected Rs 5.75 crore net in India from 8,721 shows on Day 1. Its India gross stood at Rs 6.84 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 1.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 8.34 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk report.

Day 1 Occupancy

The film recorded 7.54% occupancy during morning shows, which increased to 12.31% in the afternoon and 14.54% in the evening. The strongest turnout came during the night shows, when occupancy reached 25%.

With the Independence Day holiday and the rest of the opening weekend ahead, Batwara 1947 is expected to see a boost in collections and gain momentum at the box office.

Advance Booking

Batwara 1947 also saw a decent response in advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, around 65,391 tickets were sold for Day 1, generating Rs 1.76 crore in advance bookings, excluding blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the film's reported advance booking collection was around Rs 4.21 crore.

What Is Batwara 1947 About?

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 follows people caught in the violence and uncertainty of the Partition of India.

Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family but discovers a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, still living in his house. He decides to protect her while also trying to keep his family safe as tensions rise around them.

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The cast also includes Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Mithun Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Rukhsar Rehman and Kanikka Kapur. It marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also features Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol together on screen for the first time.

The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

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