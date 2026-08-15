Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Gets Strong Start, Mints Over Rs 21 Crore

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has opened to a strong response at the box office on August 14. The film has benefited from the Independence Day weekend, drawing strong audience interest and healthy footfall in theatres.

Here's how the film performed on Day 1.

Day 1 Collection

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 21.50 crore net in India on Day 1 from 9,033 shows. The film earned Rs 25.80 crore gross in India and another Rs 2 crore overseas, taking its opening-day worldwide gross to Rs 27.80 crore, as per Sacnilk reports.

Occupancy Trend

The film's occupancy improved with every major show cycle. After recording 22.62% in the morning, it went up to 35.46% in the afternoon and 46% in the evening.

The night shows were particularly strong, registering 74.31% occupancy. Overall, the film recorded 45.73% occupancy on its first day.

Strong Advance Booking

The film had also shown strong demand before reaching theatres. Awarapan 2 sold 1,87,617 tickets across 8,551 Hindi 2D shows in advance bookings, as per Sacnilk data. This brought in Rs 5.71 crore, excluding blocked seats. Including those seats, the advance booking figure was Rs 8.46 crore.

Bigger Than The Original

The sequel arrived nearly two decades after Awarapan and has opened much stronger than its predecessor ever managed.

There is a striking difference between the two films' box-office journeys. The 2007-released Awarapan earned only around Rs 7.76 crore net in India and Rs 12 crore worldwide during its complete theatrical run. It was a commercial failure at the time, but gradually gained cult status among viewers.

Awarapan 2 has now crossed that worldwide lifetime figure in a single day. The sequel has reportedly given Hashmi his biggest opening as a solo lead.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Social Media Reviews: Emraan Hashmi's Action Thriller Wins Praise From Fans

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced the film under the Vishesh Films banner.

The story follows Shivam Pandit as he returns to the crime world, where love, redemption and sacrifice become central to his journey. The film will now hope to turn its strong opening into an even bigger weekend total.

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