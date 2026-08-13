OTT Releases This Weekend: From Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata To Cocktail 2, Here's What To Watch

The weekend brings a fresh lineup of movies and shows across major streaming platforms, offering something for every viewer. From political dramas and romantic entertainers to survival thrillers and animated adventures, several new titles are making their digital debut.

Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases arriving this weekend.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the survival thriller stars Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. Inspired by the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the film follows doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Cama Hospital as they protect more than 400 patients and newborns during the deadly attack.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: Aug. 14, 2026

Language: Hindi

Aakhri Sawal

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. The political drama arrives on OTT three months after its theatrical release. The story revolves around political conflict and power struggles. The film will stream in its original Hindi version, with regional dubbed versions also expected.

Streaming Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: Aug. 14, 2026

Language: Hindi

Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan, the film features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, with a special appearance by Sanjay Dutt. The romantic comedy follows a couple whose relationship is tested when an old friend unexpectedly re-enters their lives during a trip to Italy.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: Around Aug. 14, 2026

Language: Hindi

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108 Base Hospital Uri

The television drama stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. Set in a military hospital located in a conflict zone, the series follows a team of dedicated army doctors and medical staff as they battle life-threatening situations to save patients. As they work under immense pressure, they must balance their professional responsibilities with personal emotions while dealing with the harsh realities of war, limited resources and constant danger. The show explores themes of courage, sacrifice, resilience and the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: Aug. 15, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Language: Hindi

Don't Say Good Luck

Directed by Julia Hart, the coming-of-age drama stars Sunny Sandler, Sophie Birenbaum, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Scarlett Estevez and Carolyn Morales. The story follows a high school musical star whose personal life becomes increasingly complicated while preparing for the spotlight.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: Aug. 14, 2026

Languages: English, Hindi

A Child of My Own

This Mexican drama is directed by Maite Alberdi and follows Alejandra, a woman who pretends to be pregnant because of her desperate desire to become a mother. What begins as a small lie gradually turns into a complicated web of deception that changes her life and relationships.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: Aug. 13, 2026

Languages: English, Hindi, Spanish

About This Weekend's OTT Line-up

This weekend's OTT slate features a mix of Indian and international titles across Lionsgate Play, Netflix, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. Whether viewers prefer political dramas, historical thrillers, romance, family animation or television series, the latest releases offer a variety of options across multiple languages.

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