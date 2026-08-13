Qatar Holding Chases $235 Million Dues, Files Fresh Plea Against Byju Raveendran In Karnataka HC

Qatar Holding has filed a fresh enforcement plea before the Karnataka High Court seeking to protect assets of Byju Raveendran and pursue dues arising from arbitration proceedings involving the founder of Byju's.

The latest plea seeks enforcement of a July 2026 final award issued in Singapore and asks the court to restrain dealings in assets until the liabilities claimed by Qatar Holding are discharged. As part of the fresh proceedings, Qatar Holding is seeking SGD 7.2 million, equivalent to more than Rs 53 crore, from Byju Raveendran and Byju's towards amounts arising from the latest arbitration award.

The July 2026 award also adds SGD 7.2 million in arbitration costs, according to the details of the plea.

However, the larger amount at the centre of the asset-protection proceedings is a liability of $235.19 million arising from an earlier 2025 award.

The July 2026 award also adds SGD 7.2 million in arbitration costs, according to the details of the plea. However, the larger amount at the centre of the asset-protection proceedings is a liability of $235.19 million arising from an earlier 2025 award.

Qatar Holding has therefore sought protection of assets worth $235.19 million while it pursues enforcement of the awards.

A key part of the fresh plea concerns 17.89 million shares of Aakash Educational Services held by Beeaar Investco. Qatar Holding has specifically sought restraint on these shares as part of its efforts to secure the amounts due.

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The plea states that Beeaar Investco is 100% wholly owned by Byju Raveendran and that the Aakash shares were "beneficially owned" by Raveendran.

The petitioner is seeking continued protection over the assets until the $235.19 million liability is paid.

Qatar Holding has also sought a full disclosure of Byju Raveendran's assets on oath.

The plea further seeks the appointment of a receiver over Raveendran's assets and properties, as the creditor continues its efforts to enforce the arbitration awards.

The latest application comes against the backdrop of earlier proceedings before the Karnataka High Court concerning the same dispute.

The court had previously restrained Byju from dealing with certain assets, while 17.89 million Aakash shares were attached in September 2025.

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