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US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise As Oil Slides; Fresh Inflation Stats Ease Rate Hike Fears

Wall Street gains as softer-than-expected producer prices and falling crude prices ease pressure on rate-sensitive assets.

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US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise As Oil Slides; Fresh Inflation Stats Ease Rate Hike Fears
US stocks rise as falling oil and softer inflation data ease rate hike concerns.
(Photo: Unsplash)
  • US stocks rose Thursday with gains in S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrial Average
  • Dow increased by 126.65 points to 53,896.92, a 0.24% rise
  • S&P 500 climbed 22.82 points to reach 7,771.32, up 0.29%
Which company earnings are driving these market gains?

US stocks moved higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining as falling oil prices and softer-than-expected producer inflation offered some relief to investors worried about the path of U.S. interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%, helped by gains in Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Netflix. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 132 points, or 0.3%.

Real-time market data showed the Dow up 126.65 points, or 0.24%, at 53,896.92. The S&P 500 gained 22.82 points, or 0.29%, to 7,771.32, while the Nasdaq was up 74.63 points, or 0.28%, at 26,663.12.

Brent crude futures fell 2% to $86.98 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures declined 2% to $81.14. Traders were weighing weaker oil demand amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, according to the source copy.

Lower crude prices offered another potential tailwind for markets by easing concerns over a renewed inflationary push.

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US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise As Oil Slides; Fresh Inflation Stats Ease Rate Hike Fears

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise As Oil Slides; Fresh Inflation Stats Ease Rate Hike Fears

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